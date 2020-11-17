Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $46,000 in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69.

