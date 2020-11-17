Raymond James & Associates Sells 319,843 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 319,843 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,319 shares of company stock worth $1,225,045. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $82.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $83.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXIM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

