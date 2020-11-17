Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $44,000 in Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 50.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

