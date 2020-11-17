Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 62,245 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 43,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

