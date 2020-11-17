Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Loews by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 40,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Loews by 72.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Loews by 111.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 80,796 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Loews by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Loews by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.76. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on L shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Loews (NYSE:L)

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $44,000 in Hancock Whitney Co.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $44,000 in Hancock Whitney Co.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc
Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc
Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Loews Co.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Loews Co.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $264,000 Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc.
Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $264,000 Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc.
Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc.
Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report