Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Loews by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 40,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Loews by 72.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Loews by 111.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 80,796 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Loews by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Loews by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.76. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on L shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

