Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 95.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,656 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

