Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $264,000 Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,218,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,731,000 after buying an additional 259,938 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5,711.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,888,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,811,000 after buying an additional 5,786,712 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,855,000 after buying an additional 30,133 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,254,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,943,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 970,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,914,000 after buying an additional 631,409 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $125.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.90. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $142.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,943.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $250,709.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,025.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

