Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 64.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL stock opened at $414.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $429.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $390.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,600,780. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.50.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.