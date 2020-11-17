American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,604 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,237,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,382,000 after purchasing an additional 59,278 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.81 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBGS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $266,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Estes purchased 18,548 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $508,215.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,048 shares in the company, valued at $878,115.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 65,048 shares of company stock worth $1,779,270 in the last 90 days. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

