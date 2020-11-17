American International Group Inc. Sells 11,620 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of CNO Financial Group worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 123,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 473.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

