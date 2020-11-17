American International Group Inc. Sells 809 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 296.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.46.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $134.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.63. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $135.01.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total transaction of $514,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,100.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,732 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

