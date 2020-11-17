American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,867 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

