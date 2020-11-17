American International Group Inc. Raises Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in nVent Electric by 150.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $80,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

