American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,871,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.52.

Shares of KSU opened at $188.33 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

