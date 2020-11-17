Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given “Hold” Rating at Truist

Truist reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report issued on Monday. Truist currently has a $39.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00.

XOM has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Shares of XOM opened at $38.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $161.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $71.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

