Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. CLSA cut Vipshop from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $23.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 0.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 96,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 22.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.