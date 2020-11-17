Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Sanderson Farms worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 40.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 36.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 65.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $138.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.02 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.50 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently 70.12%.

In other news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

