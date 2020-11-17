FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in FirstCash by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

