American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Synovus Financial worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNV. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 63.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 631.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.65.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

