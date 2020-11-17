American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,762,000 after buying an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 53,889 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,030,000 after purchasing an additional 886,435 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,393,000 after purchasing an additional 286,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,140,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

