Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Western Digital worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,127 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,192 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Bank of America decreased their target price on Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

