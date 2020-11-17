American International Group Inc. Buys 27,264 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Colfax worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Colfax during the first quarter worth $33,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFX stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.20, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $33,143.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,721.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.26.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.