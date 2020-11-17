Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Kennametal worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 60.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.05, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.25. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

