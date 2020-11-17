American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Werner Enterprises worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,513 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 691,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 681,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 991.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 407,368 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 417.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 388,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 313,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 162.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 472,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,584,000 after buying an additional 292,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Shares of WERN opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

