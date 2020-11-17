Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 155.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,861,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,647 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $16,574,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,229,000 after acquiring an additional 738,279 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,067,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,319,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,472,000 after purchasing an additional 414,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, 140166 lowered Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

NYSE BYD opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,937. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

