American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,756 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Integra LifeSciences worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,051 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,237 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ IART opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IART. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.77.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,983,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.