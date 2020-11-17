American International Group Inc. Trims Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of TEGNA worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,060,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 324.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 926,402 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TEGNA by 38.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 553,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 153,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGNA opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGNA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

