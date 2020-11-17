American International Group Inc. Has $6.25 Million Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after acquiring an additional 813,709 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 204.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 114,594 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $856,000.

In other news, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,625.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

HPP stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 188.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

