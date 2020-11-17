Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 58.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,155 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,530 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,169,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,032,000 after purchasing an additional 579,792 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.68.

Equity Residential stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $87.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.