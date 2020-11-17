American International Group Inc. Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of The Chemours worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Chemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Chemours by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Chemours from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

NYSE CC opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

