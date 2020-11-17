American International Group Inc. Sells 4,284 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 68.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Edison International in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

