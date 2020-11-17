American International Group Inc. Sells 3,463 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.04. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SRC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

