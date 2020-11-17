American International Group Inc. Has $6.39 Million Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Highwoods Properties worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 61.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Thomas P. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

HIW stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

