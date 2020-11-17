American International Group Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Valvoline worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,747,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,364 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,521,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,889,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 1,447.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Valvoline by 4.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,519,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after buying an additional 66,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In related news, SVP Anthony R. Puckett sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $188,654.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,470 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $93,646.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,187.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,603 shares of company stock worth $592,888. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valvoline stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

