American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 27,001.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,848,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,127 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Entergy by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,219,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 473,603 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 1,870.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 287,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after acquiring an additional 272,595 shares during the period. Finally, LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

NYSE ETR opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.09.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

