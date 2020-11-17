Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 145.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,927.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 344,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after acquiring an additional 327,923 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,330,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $129,542.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $453,873. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCOI stock opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.30, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.05. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.05%.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $93.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

