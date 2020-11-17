Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Sysco by 2.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco stock opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

