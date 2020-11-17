Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 6.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intuit by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.33.

Shares of INTU opened at $357.06 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $377.15. The company has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.13 and a 200 day moving average of $309.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.