Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 638.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Stryker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 136,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 20.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $235.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.84. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $241.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

