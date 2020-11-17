Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.42.

NYSE KEYS opened at $117.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $118.77.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

