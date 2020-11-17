LGL Partners LLC Sells 903 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LGL Partners LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,407,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.58. The firm has a market cap of $397.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

