Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $2,144,713.52. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,378 shares of company stock worth $34,773,316. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

BR opened at $148.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $153.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

