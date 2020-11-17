Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMC opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMC. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

