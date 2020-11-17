Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 503 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $34,635.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $29,743.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 631 shares in the company, valued at $53,470.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 608,192 shares of company stock worth $48,672,359. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.02. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.03.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

