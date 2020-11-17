Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 11,802 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 85.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on MarineMax from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE HZO opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

