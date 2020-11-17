Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,114 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 85.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 39.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 15.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $5,214,208.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Insiders sold a total of 516,667 shares of company stock valued at $34,003,521 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Shares of K opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

LGL Partners LLC Sells 903 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
Commercial Metals Stock Holdings Decreased by Alps Advisors Inc.
Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 503 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc.
Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 11,802 Shares of MarineMax, Inc.
