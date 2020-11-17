Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,114 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 85.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 39.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 15.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $5,214,208.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Insiders sold a total of 516,667 shares of company stock valued at $34,003,521 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Shares of K opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

