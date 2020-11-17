Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $597.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $568.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.72. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.38 and a 52 week high of $648.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,911.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

