Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $268,000 in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $100.07 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADUS. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $109,329.11. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,585,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,528 shares of company stock worth $4,885,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

