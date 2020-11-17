Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,167.1% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,670,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,856 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 15,863.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 242,070 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $5,727,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $5,600,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after acquiring an additional 194,101 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.62. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.