Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Position Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Crane were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Crane by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 951,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,566,000 after buying an additional 771,060 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 486,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 281,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,708,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,602,000 after purchasing an additional 193,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 377.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 165,906 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crane by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 136,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

CR stock opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.62.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

In other Crane news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

